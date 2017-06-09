Thanks to my team, says Gosport winner Dinenage

GOSPORT Conservatives are celebrating after Caroline Dinenage held the seat.

Ms Dinenage, who was the sitting MP, won with 30,647 votes.

She said ‘We have increased our majority here in Gosport thanks to my incredible team, and of course the people who came out to vote.’

Alan Durrant from the Labour Party came in second place, with 13,436 votes.

Liberal Democrat candidate Bruce Tennent came third with 2,328 votes, followed by Chloe Palmer of Ukip, Monica Cassidy from the Green Party and independent candidate Jeffrey Roberts.