A BOOK charting the history of women policing in the county has been published.

Clifford Williams, Hampshire Constabulary’s force historian, has written Women Policing Hampshire and the Isle of Wight 1915-2016.

It charts changes brought about by the two world wars and legislation.

The book was formally launched last Thursday at the force’s support and training headquarters in Netley. See hampshireconstabularyhistory.org.uk