Thousands in Portsmouth to be affected by pension change

THOUSANDS of people in Portsmouth are set to miss out on £10,000 each under new plans to change the state pension age.

The government has announced proposals which would mean that people born between 1970 and 1978 will have to wait until they are 68 before receiving payments.

Analysis carried out by the House of Commons Library found the new proposals will mean 7.6 million people across the country will miss out on just less than £10,000 each – with 11,700 of those living in Portsmouth South.

Stephen Morgan, new Labour MP for the constituency, labelled the changes ‘disgraceful.’

He said: ‘The fact that after decades of hard work, our parents, grandparents and partners will be denied the dignified and supported retirement they so richly deserve is disgraceful.

‘Millions of people who will lose out under these changes have paid into the system for so long. Many will have already saved and planned for their well-earned retirement.

‘Yet again this government has shown that it does not care about working people.’