Thousands sign petition over development fears

ABOUT 5,000 people have signed a petition calling for an end to house building on Hayling Island.

It comes as Havant Borough Council is working on its local plan in a bid to meet an 11,000-home shortfall.

Huge opposition was voiced at a full council meeting earlier this month.

Now campaigners opposing any further homes on Hayling say about 5,000 have signed their petition.

They want an infrastructure review carried out as they fear the A3023, the main road into Hayling, cannot cope.

Hayling West ward member Councillor Andrew Lenaghan said: ‘I fully support a complete infrastructure review.’

He added: ‘I don’t think it’s realistic to put a total block on the development but I don’t think we should progress the sites in the revised local plan until the review is complete.’