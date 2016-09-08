Town’s dangerous wall will be rebuilt at last

A DANGEROUS crumbling wall in Emsworth which caused the closure of a popular footpath is set to finally be rebuilt.

The wall in North Street, Emsworth, had become very unstable and leaned into the nearby path.

Havant Borough Council cordoned off the wall last year and closed the public footway for public safety, replacing it with a diversion route.

Hampshire County Council had already agreed to award £55,000 to the borough to contribute towards the repair.

Now the borough will foot the remaining £60,000 bill.

The decision was made at the cabinet meeting yesterday, with members agreeing that the needs of the local community must come first.

Leader of Havant Borough Council Councillor Michael Cheshire said: ‘I am pleased the cabinet has been able to come to a decision on how we move forward in resolving the issues surrounding this wall.’

The reconstruction of the wall will allow the footpath to be reopened.

It is a popular pedestrian route to and from the village centre.

All future repairs and maintenance costs are Havant Borough Council’s responsibility.

Work is expected to begin in spring next year.