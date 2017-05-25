Transport and health are key issues for Fareham election candidates

With the general election just two weeks away, political reporter LOUGHLAN CAMPBELL takes a look at the candidates standing in the Fareham seat.

TONY BLEWETT - UKIP

Following a second-place finish in 2015, Ukip candidate Tony Blewett is hoping to cement the party’s standing in Fareham.

Malcolm Rose quadrupled the party’s vote two years ago, but Mr Blewett could have a tough job on his hands after a disappointing result in the local elections earlier this month.

Mr Blewett stood for Fareham Warsash in the Hampshire County Council elections, but finished last behind fellow parliamentary candidate Miles Grindey, scooping 240 votes.

He has lived in Fareham for more than 20 years and believes transport, water infrastructure and transport to be the key issues affecting the constituency.

He said: ‘The road infrastructure, particularly east to west and south to serve Gosport, is already grossly overloaded and the current proposal to improve Junction 10 of the M27 to be a full interchange will only make it gridlocked and a bigger waste of everyone’s time.

‘Hampshire needs to build two new very large surface water storage reservoirs to ensure adequate water supply and the risk of flooding to central Fareham is significant due to high fluvial flow down Wallington River meeting a high spring tide.’

SUELLA FERNANDES - CONSERVATIVE

Transport, health facilities and education are the key priorities for Conservative candidate Suella Fernandes.

Miss Fernandes was elected as Fareham’s MP back in 2015, replacing Mark Hoban and taking more than 56 per cent of the vote.

Since being elected, she has targeted bringing A-Level provision back to Fareham, improvements to Junction 10 and 11 on the M27, securing the delivery of the Stubbington bypass and improving the facilities at Fareham Community Hospital.

With funding secured for the bypass, Miss Fernandes is looking to push on with her other targets.

She said: ‘We need better roads to ease congestion in Fareham. I have worked with national and local government to secure investment for M27 upgrades and the Stubbington bypass and I will continue to work with the government to secure further investment for our roads.

‘I believe strongly in improving health services for local people. I set up a taskforce to work with local GPs to build a plan for better use of the hospital by speaking up for our patients.’

As a Brexiteer, she is also supporting Theresa May’s plan for the negotiations and wants it to be a ‘success’.

MILES GRINDEY - GREEN PARTY

Preventing the destruction of Fareham’s green spaces is a passion for Green Party candidate Miles Grindey.

The 22-year-old previously stood for the party back in 2015 in Fareham after being nominated while still a teenager and studying at Itchen Sixth Form College.

Mr Grindey won more than 1,000 new voters for the Greens in 2015 and is hoping to make an even bigger difference this time around.

Outlining his priorities for the constituency, he said: ‘We’ve got to do something about traffic on our roads, the destruction of our green spaces, the future of Fareham town centre and areas such as Warsash, where I grew up.

‘Complacency is killing our communities and our environment. Just look at Welborne. Only the Green Party will put residents first.’

On his website, the candidate speaks about his desire for improvements in transport, stating that retired and young people are being stranded and businesses in Fareham and Whiteley are concerned for their future.

He said that the Greens were offering an alternative to the Tories and pledged to provide the community with a voice.

MATTHEW RANDALL - LABOUR

Creating a ‘fair and more equal society’ is the basis of Labour candidate Matthew Randall’s campaign for Fareham.

He said that it was a privilege to have been chosen to run for Labour and that, if elected, he would ‘fight for the people’.

Regarding his priorities for the constituency, he targeted better wages, more housing and scrapping tuition fees.

He said: ‘I promise that if elected I will fight for the people of Fareham, who are coping with the increased cost of living as wages stagnate whilst prices of essential items increase.

‘On the doorstep, I have spoken to many residents regarding their concerns about local issues.

‘I know that many people have concerns about housing. There is a real shortage of housing available in Fareham that people can afford.

‘The policies of this government, such as tuition fees, have increasingly curtailed opportunities for young people. With cuts to public services, making life difficult for many people in our community. It is clear that we must elect a Labour government to deal with these issues fairly.’

The candidate got involved with Labour while studying history and politics at Keele University.

After graduating in 2015 he volunteered in Tanzania for three months with Raleigh International before joining Fareham Labour Party.

MATTHEW WINNINGTON - LIB DEMS

One candidate will be hoping for a second chance as he returns to stand for Fareham.

Matthew Winnington, a Portsmouth city councillor, will once again stand for the Liberal Democrats in the constituency.

The Lib Dems dropped to fourth in 2015 after losing thousands of votes, but Cllr Winnington is determined to fight back next month.

He outlined his key priorities for the area as bringing funding to schools, the NHS and tackling Brexit.

Cllr Winnington said: ‘In Fareham, schools are to lose £3.9m. We will invest an extra £7bn in education, investing in special needs provision, protecting arts education, tripling the pupil premium and ending the one per cent pay rise cap.

‘Our NHS and care for our elderly and vulnerable is under attack. We must give it support.

‘In regards to Brexit, we believe that you deserve the final say on the Brexit deal.’

The councillor, who has family living in Fareham, has been an active campaigner in the borough for a number of years.

He has been campaigning against Welborne and for better rail and bus links to improve Fareham’s connectivity.