Tributes paid after former Gosport councillor dies

FRIENDS and politicians have paid tribute to former Gosport councillor Michael Geddes, who has died after a long battle with illness.

Mr Geddes was the councillor for Bridgemary South from May 2008-2016, and county councillor from 2009-2013.

He owned a popular bookshop in Gosport Precinct that was popular with residents.

Mayor of Gosport Cllr Linda Batty said: ‘Michael was a real gentleman and it is such a shame that he has gone.

‘Because we covered the same area we weren’t on any committees together, but he was a real pleasure at full council meetings – a wonderful person and a great family man.

‘I will definitely be clearing my schedule to attend his funeral, and all of our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.’

Deputy leader of Gosport Borough Council Cllr Graham Burgess said: ‘Mike was a very good local and county councillor, and he was a valued member of the town.

‘He was highly respected and it is a sad loss – he will be sorely missed.’

Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians says that he frequently visited Mr Geddes in his shop.

He said: ‘I had known Michael for many years because I was always in his bookshop.

‘I would spend hours in his shop – it was a goldmine of different books. I was forever in there looking for new things to read, and he will be greatly missed by the community.’

Michael Geddes’ funeral will be taking place on Friday, September 22 at The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant, at 4.45pm.