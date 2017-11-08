Tributes paid to former borough councillor

COUNCILLORS have paid tribute to a former colleague who has died.
Colin Jacobs served as a councillor in Gosport from 2003 to 2014 for the Privett ward.
The Gosport Conservative Party posted the news on social media yesterday morning.
Chairman George McAleese said: ‘Colin was a very popular and hardworking man, who will be greatly missed by the community.’
Leader of Gosport Borough Council Cllr Mark Hook said: ‘This is incredibly sad news for all of us.
‘Colin was a true gentleman and was one of those councillors who worked very hard for his ward residents.
‘He was always happy to do all the day-to-day work of a councillor, which is what made him so wonderful.
‘Colin was loved across all parties – but nobody loved him more than his family. My condolences go out to them at this difficult time.’
The details for Colin Jacobs’ funeral are yet to be announced.