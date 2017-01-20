UK must strike up relationship with Donald Trump says Portsmouth council boss

THE leader of Portsmouth City Council believes today marks ‘a new chapter in world history’ as the clock ticks down to Donald Trump’s inauguration as the next US president.

Councillor Donna Jones says it is important Britain strikes up a strong relationship with Mr Trump once he takes his seat in the White House.

It comes as critics of the Republican plan to stage a protest in Portsmouth tonight condemning his appointment as its beamed live on the Big Screen.

Cllr Jones said: ‘Today is the start of new chapter in world history, and a new chapter in the long standing relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

‘What has become obvious since the American election is that the president and country, the establishment, will no long we be as one.

‘The UK has an established relationship with the country, but now it needs to establish a relationship with President Trump, who has made clear he is his own man.

‘It’s an important relationship and as a military city, with a carrier arriving in to Portsmouth in the next few months, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, a ship that will be part of the British American Carrier Strike Force, I will be watching very carefully how the relationship with President Trump develops.’