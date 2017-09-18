Veteran Tory councillor says ID scheme for Gosport elections ‘keeps democracy safe’

A VETERAN councillor has backed plans for require voters to have ID in order to vote.

It was announced on Saturday that Gosport Borough Council will be one of five authorities used for a trial in next year’s local elections.

Under the trial, voters will be required to produce a form of ID before being given a ballot paper. Both photo and non-photo ID will be accepted.

Long-serving Tory councillor Peter Edgar backed the scheme, stating it would ‘keep democracy safe.’

He cited previous elections in the 80s and 90s at Rowner where allegations were expressed that a number of votes may have been false as a number of residents moved out but remained on the electoral register.

Cllr Edgar said: ‘In these days when we are all worried about extremists destroying democracy, I believe this experiment is welcome.

‘With hardly a day going by without people having to show ID, this will be seen as a success and help to keep elections far and democracy safe.’