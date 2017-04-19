Wall is being rebuilt

A ROAD is due to be closed for four days next month as work takes place to rebuild a wall.

The £115,000 project – with £60,000 from Havant Borough Council and £55,000 from the county council started this month and will take nine weeks.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the work, but there will also be a four-day closure – set to be between May 8 and May 11 – so a crane can be brought in.

Cllr David Guest, Havant’s cabinet lead for economy, planning and development, said: ‘The wall has been in such poor condition, the footpath next to it has been closed and effectively separated the north and south sides of Emsworth.’

The path is set to be reopened in mid-June with local firm Caroway Contractors undertaking the majority of the work.