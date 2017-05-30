WATCH: Highlights of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn TV questions

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have been forced to defend their records as they faced a live TV grilling from a studio audience and presenter Jeremy Paxman.

The Prime Minister came under fire for cuts to public services and her plans for social care, while Mr Corbyn faced questioning on his attitude to security issues and past comments about the IRA and the Falklands War.

Theresa May during the debate

After the Sky News/Channel 4 "Battle for Number 10" broadcast, both sides claimed victory, with Labour saying Mrs May had "floundered" on public services, while the Tories said Mr Corbyn's comments on security were "deeply worrying".