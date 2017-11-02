‘We are proud to have made a difference’

IT IS easier to run a charity if you know what the people you support are going through.

That is the message from Paul Lipscombe, chairman of Breathe Easy Southsea.

Breathe Easy Southsea is a support group associated with the British Lung Foundation, and offers support and information for those going through lung disease.

Paul said: ‘I have a lung disease myself and was referred to the group – everything really seemed to just snowball from there.

‘I think the service we provide is incredibly important because some people might not know what support is actually out there for them.’

Breathe Easy Southsea received a grant of £500 from the Portsmouth Lottery.

Paul said: ‘The £500 will be used to find more halls, so that we can hopefully open up some more groups in the area.’