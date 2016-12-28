‘We should blend in a mixture of totalitarian despotism into our democratic system’

How’s about we take a leaf out of the old Chinese book?

Now I haven’t researched it thoroughly, but it would appear that by stirring in a mixture of entrepreneurial capitalism into their communist system they have, in a relatively short space of time, become the world’s second-largest economy.

So why don’t we try a similar cocktail of our own?

Blend in a mixture of totalitarian despotism into our democratic system.

But shaken of course, not stirred.

And I’m not referring to the economy either.

It’s more these industrial disputes we all have to put up with on a regular basis, like shutting a door with Southern Rail, the baggage handlers at airports and, more recently, the postal strike.

Now there will be those who will argue there’s enough autocracy in this country already, what with political correctness, curtailing of freedom of speech and all the other restrictions that are descending upon us.

But maybe this one might be a trifle more appealing.

Not that I’m opposed to industrial action by any means, but there has to be a balance.

Why don’t we impose a time limit on their duration for say, eight to 10 weeks maximum?

At the start of any dispute, a fully-briefed independent body could be delegated to study the different options and decide the outcome should any agreement fail to materialise.

There are already enough quangos within the government to deal with this. They will quickly come to a decision and, once given, it will be binding, arbitrary and lawful.

Any attempt to de-rail or circumvent this conclusion will be met with dire consequences.

Furthermore, in order to protect Christmas, all industrial action should be banned for the month of December. No longer should the general public have to suffer such inconveniences during the festive season.

I doubt if this will help our becoming the world’s second-largest economy, but it might take a step towards being the second happiest.

* This letter was submitted to The News by Russ Withey of Dominie Walk, Lee-on-the Solent