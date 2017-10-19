‘We will not back bid for power plant’

WE won’t support plans to build a power plant.

That was the message from Gosport Borough Council at a meeting where the authority told its counterparts in Fareham that it will remain against plans for the site.

Gosport councillor for Lee West, John Beavis discusses the IFA2 plan with Charlotte Hayden

As the neighbouring local authority, Fareham Borough Council must consult with the Gosport councillors.

Major concerns were outlined over the electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference, which the council says could ‘prejudice’ existing occupiers and potential future employers from moving to the Solent Enterprise Zone.

The motion, which was led by Cllr John Beavis, goes on to say that Fareham Borough Council must give evidence that the noise that the interconnector will make won’t negatively impact nearby residents.

Cllr Beavis said: ‘We need to give assurance to the residents about the future of the site, particularly on the effect of the electromagnetic field.’

The decision made by the councillors records their objection to plans should they be approved by Fareham Borough Council, but the council is worried that its concerns won’t be taken into account.

Cllr Beavis added: ‘We see the problems that Fareham Borough Council has at the moment with its Local Plan.

‘It hasn’t got it right and they need to listen to what local people have concerns about.’

Outline plans for IFA2 were approved by Fareham Borough Council in January, with a consultation in July.

IFA2 will become a base for a 1,000MW interconnector between England and France and will transfer electricity between the two countries.