West Sussex council leader to continue in charge

A COUNCIL leader will continue in post for the next four years.

Councillor Louise Goldsmith will remain in charge of West Sussex County Council following the first meeting of the local authority since the local elections on May 4.

The Tory leader, who represents Chichester West, saw her party take an extra 10 seats during the election to boost the Conservative majority on the council.

Cllr Goldsmith has been in charge of the council since 2010.

Tuesday’s meeting also saw Lionel Barnard, who represents Henfield, confirmed as the chairman of the council with Roger Oakley, ward councillor for Worthing East to be vice-chairman.

Councillor Peter Catchpole was also named deputy leader of the council.

The councillor, who represents Holbrook, will also serve as cabinet member for adults and health.