What’s being planned

PORTSMOUTH

Charles Dickens: Demolition of structure on curtilage of former sail loft at Building 1-209 at Shipbuilding Road; BAE Systems.

Charles Dickens: Installation of replacement full height windows and doors (after removal of existing windows and doors) at Full Belly Cafe, Paradise Street; Mr S Ali.

Nelson: Application for certificate of proposed development for construction of ground floor rear extension at 30 Emanuel Street; Mr Patrick Kairu.

Hilsea: Construction of single-storey extension to rear extension at 7 Arras Road; Mr & Mrs Neate.

FAREHAM

Fareham South: Single storey side extension at 10 Fayre Road at Mr and Mrs Wincza

Locks Heath: Single storey rear extension and garage conversion at 11 Summerfields Locks Heath; Mr and Mr Slater

Portchester East: Rear and side extension at 50 Anson Grove; Mr and Mrs P Ashmore

Hill Head: Terrace to rear of property and section of fence along the boundary at 15 Knights Bank Road; Mr and Mrs Bailey

Fareham West: Detached garage at 2 Abbey Road; Stephen Goodard

GOSPORT

Elson: Construction of two storey rear extension at 20 Hastings Avenue; Martin Gunther

Christchurch: Construction of single storey rear extension at 31 Sydney Road; Simon Petrie

Elson: Construction of two storey side and rear extension at 31 Frater Lane; Mr and Mrs Sparks

HAVANT

St Faiths: Single-storey rear extension at 43 Eastern Road, Havant; Mr Robin Henderson

Bedhampton: Single-storey side extension with gable roof; cladding to front and east gables at 1 Alderwood Close, Havant; Mr & Mrs A King

Stakes: Provision of a front porch at 57 Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville; Mr A McEwan.

Stakes: Proposed first floor side extension, single-storey rear extension with proposed render elevations. at 38 Montgomery Walk, Waterlooville; Mr Jamie Clayton