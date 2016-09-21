Who’s planning to build what near you

PORTSMOUTH

St Jude: Construction of single-storey rear extension, enlargement and conversion of garage to form additional living accommodation with link extension to existing property; external alterations to include replacement doors, windows and access gates onto Albany Road at Flat 2, 13 Hereford Road; Mr Simon Martin.

Cosham: Change of use for purposes within class A1 (shop) to A4 (drinking establishments) at 58C High Street; Mr Brian Dean.

St Thomas: Installation of full width balcony at second-floor level to front elevation at Nobbs Lane; Mr Mike Smith.

Charles Dickens: Partial demolition to southern section of building three to 069 at Circular Road; BAE Systems Maritime Services.

Central Southsea: External alterations to include new raised roof and installation of roller shutters to north and west elevations at 225B-227 Goldsmith Avenue; M&H Autos.

FAREHAM

Fareham West: Proposed construction of a two-storey detached house with associated landscaping and car parking to the rear of the existing dwelling; 82 The Avenue; Ms S Saunders

Portchester West: Single-storey front and rear extension, gable end build up and front and rear formers at 49 The Thicket; Mr and Mrs C Shilling.

Sarisbury: Single-storey rear extension with a Velux roof window to east facing roof elevation over the stairs at 15 New Inn Court; Mr Ian Scrace.

Titchfield: Raise existing roof to provide first-floor accommodation including front, rear and side dormers and construction of rear extension with internal alterations at Sunny Corner, Triangle Lane; Mr Michael Yarrow.

HAVANT

Emsworth: Roof conversion with three roof windows to rear elevation at 39A North Street; Rev Andy Economides.

St Faith’s: Prior notification for single-storey development extending 5.7 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling, incorporating an eaves height of 2.2 metres and a maximum height of 4 metres at 182 Seafront; Mr S Pettit

Bondfields: Increase height of security fencing (perimeter west) by 600 millimetres for a length of 126 metres at Martin Road; Mr Nick Crook.

Hayling West: Application to determine whether prior approval is required for the siting and appearance of a 17m high ‘Swann’s Column A’ monopole supporting six antennas on the existing foundation, and associated ancillary development at 77 Havant Road; EE Ltd.