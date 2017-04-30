Who’s planning to build what near you

These planning applications have been received by councils.

GOSPORT

Leesland: Construction of front side and rear extensions and loft conversion with rear dormer windows at 8 Walton Close; Mr C Wilde.

Bridgemary North: Construction of a single-storey side extension at 2 Harwood Road; Mr Derrick Johnson - Hampshire County Council.

Anglesey: Construction of a single-storey rear conservatory and a single-storey front porch (conservation area) at 55 Anglesey Arms Road; Mr P Wise.

Lee West: Construction of first-floor rear extension at 55 Gosport Road; Mrs Robyn Wimble.

Hardway: Construction of detached garage at 58 Amberley Road; Mr Kyle Newman.

PORTSMOUTH

Baffins: Construction of additional first-floor storey to garage to form home office at 20 Stanley Avenue; Mr B Galloway.

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 124 Kinross Crescent; Mr Christopher James.

St Thomas: Construction of enclosure to the north east corner to form stair and lift core after removal of existing ATMs and installation of new frontage to first-floor of Central Square elevation at Nelson Building, Gunwharf Quays; Gunwharf Quays Shopping Centre.

Central Southsea: Construction of rear extension after demolition of existing at 361 Fawcett Road; Mr Oliver.

FAREHAM

Locks Heath: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of two chalet style three-bed dwellings and one three-bed bungalow at 19 St John’s Road; Vemo Properties Ltd.

Locks Heath: First-floor rear extension and single storey side extension at 192 Locks Road; Mr & Mrs Brown.

Portchester East: Proposed single-storey rear extension to measure five metres deep, 3.6 metres high with an eaves height of 2.1 metres at 26 The Keep; Mr Harding.

Warsash: Proposed two-storey rear extension, oak carport and garage at the front of the property at 133 Warsash Road; Mr & Mrs Sanders.

HAVANT

Purbrook: Provision of dormers to front elevation at 13 Victoria Avenue; Mr & Mrs O’Carroll.

Purbrook: Single-storey rear extension at 69 Privett Road; Mr Michael Dearing.

Purbrook: Loft conversion at 20 Blossom Drive; Mr Robin Burgess.

Cowplain: Prior notification for single-storey development extending 4 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling, incorporating an eaves height of three metres and a maximum height of three meters at 4 Furze Way; Mr M Hawkins.