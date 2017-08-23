Winchester council says Junction 10 funds ‘needed’ before Welborne can begin

A COUNCIL has called for vital funding for motorway improvements to be in place before any work starts on a 6,000-home new town.

Winchester City Council, in its submission on Buckland Development Ltd’s plans for Welborne, has said that the £40m needed to turn Junction 10 of the M27 into an all-access route must be in place before building work starts.

The plans for both the motorway and the new town have long been delayed, but a breakthrough was recently reached by Buckland after the developer acquired land to own 96 per cent of the area needed for the new town.

Funding for the junction is not all in place, with Solent Local Enterprise Partnership supplying £14.7m with Buckland needed to fund the rest.

The developer has submitted outline plans for the site.

In its submission on the plans, the council wrote: ‘[It is of] special concern to Winchester City Council that all the Junction 10 improvements and associated works are fully funded and a detailed implementation programme agreed before development commences.’

The authority also requested that it should be agreed that no construction traffic is routed through Wickham.