World is watching us for Brexit deal success, PM to tell EU leaders

Theresa May will tell European counterparts their shared political legacies depend on agreeing a good Brexit deal as she seeks to break the deadlock in negotiations over the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The Prime Minister will set out her plans for a transitional period from the formal date of Brexit in March 2019, expected to last two years, before moving to a permanent trade deal.

Mrs May is thought to be considering an offer of paying around 20bn euro (£17.6bn) over the transition period in order to secure favourable trading arrangements, which would also help address Brussels’ concerns about the potential hole in its current budget caused by the UK’s exit.