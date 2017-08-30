POLL: Is The Great British Bake Off better on Channel 4 or do you miss the BBC?

The Great British Bake Off is finally back - and viewers have been giving their opinions on what they make of the new series.

Last night saw the first episode shown on Channel 4, with presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig joining judge Prue Leith as part of the new line-up.

Fellow judge Paul Hollywood was the only one of the team to move over from the BBC, which had hosted the show since 2010.

But despite some sceptism over the channel move it seems many viewers were won over by the show’s new look.

