Pompey fans can get picture with League Two trophy at charity night

POMPEY fans will be able to have a picture with the League Two trophy at a charity night.

The Akash, in Albert Road, Southsea, is raising money for Pompey in the Community and will have the League Two trophy for the event.

Faz Ahmed, who helps run the restaurant, said: ‘We were so excited when Pompey won the League Two trophy. We felt this was a fitting way to celebrate and mark the new season.

‘We recently welcomed Eric Eisner, the new Pompey owner to The Akash. He visited with a couple of his friends, one of which is a long-time customer of ours.

‘Mr Eisner was impressed with all our Pompey memorabilia and the support we have given to Pompey in the Community.

‘They do a great job at helping motivate people across the area and provide a range of opportunities for them.

‘We wanted to help support their work and what better to do it than with a mid-week curry.’

Clare Martin, director of Pompey in the Community added: ‘We are delighted to be working alongside The Akash yet again who have been great supporters of our charity.’

The fundraiser is on October 18 between 7pm and 11pm. Guests will be able to enjoy a two-course meal, live music and a raffle. Tickets are £16.50 and can be purchased in the restaurant or by calling (023) 9272 8899.