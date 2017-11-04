Pompey youngsters get the better of Plymouth

A James Whiting header earned Pompey's Academy side a 2-1 win over Plymouth at Furze Lane today.

Pompey took an eighth-minute lead with a tidy finish from Oscar Johnston after the ball fell to him on the edge of the box, but Argyle were level a minute or so later when one of their strikers beat Jack Collins in a one-on-one.

Johnston teed up Matt Mayes on the edge of the area but his shot was saved well by the Plymouth keeper on 21 minutes. Josh Flint struck the side netting after surging into the area on 35 minutes but it remained 1-1 at the interval.

Pompey freshened things up after the break with three changes and looked the better side. And they got their reward on 67 minutes with what proved the winner through a brilliant team goal.

Bradley Lethbridge worked the ball out wide to Flint and he drove a low cross into James Whiting, who bulleted home a diving header.

Plymouth pressed for a second equaliser but the Blues held on for a fine win

Collins, Dandy, Casey, Hancott, Chandler, Brooks, Johnston, Read, Flint, Maloney, Mayes (c). Subs: Birchnall, Smith, Lethbridge, Whiting.