Portsmouth cafe taking part in Macmillan Coffee Morning

A CAFÉ is taking part in a national charity coffee morning.
The Community Café at St Cuthbert’s Church, on Lichfield Road, Copnor, will be holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning this Friday.
Between 9.30am and 12.30pm, visitors will be able to buy home-made cakes and take part in a raffle. St Cuthbert’s supports this event each year and holds its friendly drop-in community cafe every weekday, except Thursdays.
For more information call (023) 9282 2556 or for more details on the Macmillan Coffee Morning or the charity’s work visit coffee.macmillan.org.uk.
