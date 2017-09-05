Portsmouth campaigners for pension equality holding action day

A CAMPAIGN group calling for state pension equality is looking to raise more awareness and spread their message.

The Solent branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), which has members from Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and the surrounding areas, will be going to the Isle of Wight as part of an action day.

The group is part of a national campaign calling for compensation for women born in the 1950s who, they claim, have had their state pension age increased with little or no notice.

Solent WASPI is visiting the island this Friday to meet members and raise awareness. They will be handing out flyers and talking to residents.

Joint co-ordinator Shelagh Simmons said: ‘We’re looking forward to meeting the women, raising awareness and encouraging them to join our campaign.’