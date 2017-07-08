Portsmouth church to hold annual summer fair

YELLOW will be the theme of a church summer fair.

St Cuthbert’s Church, in Copnor, is holding its annual Sunshine fair next weekend for families to attend.

The event will have a grand draw with a top prize of £100, a barbecue, ice cream, cakes and stalls selling books, plants, pickles and preserves. There will also be activities for children alongside music and sideshows.

The fair is being held on July 15 at the church on Lichfield Road between midday and 4pm. Admission for adults is 50p.

In the event of wet weather, the fair will take place inside St Cuthbert’s Church.