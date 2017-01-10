Portsmouth councillors seek answers over future of city fire brigade cover

COUNCILLORS are set to meet members of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to address concerns over the future of fire brigade cover in Portsmouth.

City Lib Dem boss Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson has arranged the private meeting on Thursday in the hope fire officials can promise that people’s lives are not being put at risk by changes imposed following a programme of cuts.

A row has been brewing over the aerial ladder platform in Southsea and whether it will be used in future. It comes after an aerial ladder truck from Southampton was called to help at a fire in Albert Road instead of locally-based equipment.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘Councillors need to know whether the fire tender will be used if there are fires that need it in Portsmouth.’