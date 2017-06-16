Portsmouth Festivities to offer more than before as it returns for 18th year

WITH nearly 200 events over the next 10 days, The Portsmouth Festivities returns for its 18th year.

As the city’s flagship multi-disciplinary arts festival, the programme continues to grow with a fantastic mix of concerts, art, exhibitions, lectures and outdoor events from today to June 25.

Festival highlights this year include Mary Wilson and Martha and the Vandellas, Talisk, John Harle, Wayne Marshall, Martin Daubney and if you are still in need of a political fix, then be sure not to miss Denis MacShane versus Peter Hitchens. They welcome back Seafood on the Green, Skiffle, CCI Lectures and the Young People’s Debate.

There are also plenty of free events and exhibitions – the Hotwalls Studios have open studios both weekends, Family Saturday at Aspex Gallery, and The Spice Box is a riotous interactive performance based on Tudor life, which will be at Southsea Castle.

Festivities director Erica Smith said: ‘There is such a variety this year to get involved in, from Hoola dancing to crochet.

‘This is a great offering to Portsmouth and whether it’s your first time being part of festivities or you are a festivities fanatic we hope you have a playful 10 days.’

This year also sees the launch of Play Code City, described as ‘a cultural Pokemon Go!’ it features a series of interactive live events that can be discovered by using a web based app. The player’s task is to join the game, find the happenings, and collect the codes.

The adventure will start at 11am today and it will be live every day 11am – 7pm until June 25. Happenings will be featuring events such as Electric Eden, Maya Youssef, Circo Rum Ba Ba, B-Boys and Escape Rooms.

To download the app and for more information about the events go to portsmouthfestivities.co.uk