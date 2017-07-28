Portsmouth high-rise tenants offered free door-to-door fire safety advice

Have your say

HUNDREDS of high-rise tenants have been provided with door-to-door fire safety advice.

Local service representatives have teamed up to offer tower block residents a message of reassurance.

In the second wave of a project to promote safety, workers from organisations including Hampshire Fire and Rescue and Portsmouth City Council have knocked on 672 flat doors to share their guidance.

On Wednesday, the group visited five tower blocks in Somers Town, meeting residents at Edgebaston, Tipton, Handsworth, Wilmcote and Ladywood House.

Of those doors that were knocked, 245 residents spoke to a member of the team and received personalised fire safety advice.

They were also given the chance to share any concerns they may have and ask the workers questions.

Tenants who did not answer their door received a high-rise safety booklet through their letter box.

In April, the door-knocking collective knocked 500 doors in the Charles Dickens area.