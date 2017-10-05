Portsmouth homeless charity to raise cash with Christmas card competition

A CHRISTMAS card design competition will be raising money to help homeless people.

The Society of St James, which runs support services for the homeless in Portsmouth, has launched the contest to help raise funds to buy properties in the city.

The charity is calling on people to submit winter or Christmas scenes of Portsmouth, either as photos or drawings. Eight designs will be chosen as the winners and will be featured on cards the Society of St James will sell in the city.

All proceeds will go towards their capital appeal to raise £100,000, which will help them buy at least another two properties next year.

Trevor Pickup, chief executive, said: ‘We’re committed to helping more homeless people have a safe and secure place to call home. We hope this Christmas card campaign will give us a boost towards raising money to provide more long-term beds.’

The deadline for submissions is 4pm on October 20. For details visit ssj.org.uk.