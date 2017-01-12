Portsmouth Hospital charity calls for donations of knitted gloves

A HOSPITAL department is calling on keen knitters to make them some gloves.

February 1 is Funky Glove Day and Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, which supports wards at Queen Alexandra Hospital, is taking part.

They want people to make them some gloves for the rheumatology department to sell. Nurses will also be wearing fingerless gloves for the event at 10am in the atrium. The day will raise awareness for Raynaud’s which affects circulation.

Gloves can be dropped off in the department of rheumatology.