Portsmouth hospital charity calls for runners to raise cash

A CHARITY that supports wards at Queen Alexandra Hospital is calling on people to take on marathons and raise money.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is after runners who might be keen to take part in the Brighton or Southampton marathons.

The Brighton Marathon is on April 9 and the course runs along the seafront, while the Southampton event on April 23 takes runners through the city, coast and parks.

Urging people to take part, Jodie Young, events and community fundraiser for the charity, said: ‘These events are a fantastic opportunity for people from the community to support their local hospital.

‘The events have a great atmosphere and all funds raised will be used to benefit current and future patients.’