Portsmouth hospital pays its respects to nation's fallen war heroes

A HOSPITAL in Portsmouth has paid its respects to the nation's fallen war heroes during a Remembrance service today.

Dozens of people gathered inside Queen Alexandra Hospital to join the commemoration event, marking the servicemen and women who had lost their lives in conflict.

The service took place within the atrium of the hospital, with medical staff and the Cosham hospital joined by members of the armed forces from all three of the nation's military wings.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by serving members of the armed forces, and a speech was given..

Speaking about the ceremony the hospital's chief executive Mark Cubbon said: ‘It’s particularly important to this organisation because of the long standing history we have with the military.

'The service is important to everyone. It's a chance to remember the loved ones that people have lost in conflicts and is particularly important to this organisation because of the long-standing history we have with the military.

'So it's a really important day today to recognise the contribution that they make every single day and the contribution they have made over the years.'

Patients and medical staff stood in silence to pay their respects as the last post was played out.