Portsmouth libraries to host Harry Potter-themed activities

CHILDREN will be able to discover magic with Harry Potter-themed activities.

Libraries in Portsmouth are hosting a range of events for families to enjoy next week for half-term.

On Wednesday at 10.30am they can meet Boris the owl at the Alderman Lacey library, in North End, while there is a witches, wizards and magic tea party on Thursday at 2.30pm at the Central library. Both events are £2.

For free, there is a dragon egg hunt throughout the week at Beddow library, in Milton, Harry Potter-themed table top activities and owl quiz at the Carnegie library, in Fratton, and the chance to have a picture at Platform 9 and 3/4 at Central library.