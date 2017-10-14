Portsmouth library hosts sensory exhibition on Arthur Conan Doyle

Have your say

PEOPLE who are visually impaired, blind or have learning disabilities will be able to discover more about Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in a sensory exhibition.

Central library, off Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, is housing the exhibition developed with the Royal National Institute for the Blind and the University of Portsmouth.

Funded by Heritage Lottery Funding, the display will go on tour across Hampshire.

It comprises 16 audio-described tactile panels and two handling boxes including a bust of Arthur Conan Doyle with silicone skin and implanted hair.