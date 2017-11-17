Portsmouth MP aims to tackle loneliness with campaign

CITY MP Penny Mordaunt is looking to tackle loneliness this Christmas and is calling on support from businesses and organisations in the city.

The Portsmouth North MP is launching her Food, Festivities and Friendship campaign this weekend, which aims to bring people together.

There’s a repository of information and events that our amazing city does to help those people that may be isolated or lonely. Penny Mordaunt

Using a website and Facebook page, organisations can share what projects and schemes they have going on to help people who might be lonely this Christmas.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘The campaign’s objective is to find those people across Portsmouth who are isolated, lonely or need help, and connect them with the enormous number of businesses, organisations and charities who are doing something to reach out to people at Christmas, but also throughout the year.

‘I would like to thank the organisations who responded to our survey and told us what projects they are running.

‘The information those organisations, volunteers, businesses and charities have given us has formed this campaign.

‘There is a portal now online for anyone in the city to use. There’s a repository of information and events that our amazing city does to help those people that may be isolated or lonely.

‘We are also producing a publication from that information which will be delivered through amazing organisations in our city who work with older people, people who work with victims of domestic abuse and all sorts of individuals who need a bit of help and support.’

The Facebook page is full of events happening throughout the city from dinners, dance events and coffee mornings.

It also has details of charity events and organisations in need of donations.

Ms Mordaunt added: ‘There are organisations both big and small which are doing incredible things to help people.

‘It might be local cafe who are putting on a free lunch for the vulnerable or your local church hosting social events for elderly people.’

As well as the range of events, the campaign is also promoting emergency contact numbers for organisations such as the Samaritans, Friends of the Elderly and domestic abuse outreach providers.

For more information on the campaign visit foodfestivitiesfriendship.com or search Food, Festivities and Friendship on Facebook.