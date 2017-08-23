Portsmouth MP praises boxing memorial

Have your say

CITY MP and ward councillor Stephen Morgan has praised a memorial remembering Portsmouth boxers from the 20th century.

The Labour MP for Portsmouth South was at the unveiling of the memorial at Guildhall Square on Sunday.

As previously reported in The News, Andrew Fairley put together the memorial for 10 boxers who fought between 1910 and 1960. Thanks to the community, £4,600 was raised for the project.

Mr Morgan said: ‘It was a pleasure to work with Andrew over the months and to ensure the city’s rich boxing heritage is remembered.

‘Andrew and other volunteers have done Pompey proud recognising some of our city’s boxing giants.’

He added: ‘It was so good to see so many Portsmouth families and people from around the world coming to the unveiling in Guildhall Square

‘A great idea and a great event. My thanks to all involved.’

The memorial was built by Alver Stones, in Fratton.