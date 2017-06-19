Portsmouth Muslim community leader calls for unity after Finsbury Park attack

A Muslim community leader has called on the people of Portsmouth to ‘unite’ in the wake of last night’s Finsbury Park attack.

One man died and 10 were injured after a man drove a van into worshippers near a mosque in north London.

An armed police officer at a cordon in Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park. Picture: PA

Community leader Sumel Chowdhury said: ‘We must stand against any kind of terrorism and evil activity.

‘My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims, and I want to thank the emergency services who do such a great job.

‘These people try to divide us but they will not be successful. People often put a religious label on them but that is wrong.

‘Nowadays it is very easy to target race and religion. But we live in a multi-cultural country and we will not tolerate any kind of terrorist activity.’

Emergency services at the scene in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Thomas Van Hulle/PA

Despite last night’s attack, which targeted Muslims in the middle of Ramadan, Mr Chowdhury said he did not beleive security at mosques should be increased.

He added: ‘I believe our security is already very good, the police are always very efficient but if some authorities think there needs to be more patrols on the street, that must happen.

‘People are not scared, they will continue to go to mosques, go to church, go to shops as normal.’

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack, which police say they are treated as terrorism-related.

The incident is the fourth terrorism-related attack in the UK in the last four months, following those in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge.