Portsmouth one of few councils to have surplus care home places

A NEW study has found the care home market may not have enough places to help elderly people in need by the end of 2022.
Almost nine in 10 councils in England could see a shortfall in care home beds, analysis by Which? found.
But Portsmouth is one of few local authorities that is on course to have a surplus in beds available.
Which? is calling on the Competition and Markets Authority to look at the projected disparities in social care provision.
