Portsmouth police team hold fun day for kids

CHILDREN were treated to a fun day organised by their neighbourhood policing team and got to meet two police dogs.

The Eastney and Milton officers played games and did an Easter egg hunt with the youngsters at Milton Village Association.

It was organised by PCSOSue Smith.

It was the first time the event had been held.

With more than 60 children going along to have fun, PCSO Smith said she would like to do it again in the future.

‘The main purpose of the day was to give kids the chance to have some fun,’ she said.

From left, PCSO Sue Smith with Sian Griffin, senior coach and Iain Sneddon, head coach from the Dogs Trust Dog School Hampshire (170503-6111)

‘All the officers who came along cover the Milton and Eastney area and it was something we agreed would be nice for families.

‘It can be hard to keep children entertained in the holidays.’

As well as an Easter egg hunt there was an arts and crafts stall, a games area, tennis nets and a stand by the charity Dogs Trust.

Families were also able to meet a police dog and learn about how they help with investigations.

The day meant officers could give crime prevention advice and promote the Hampshire Alert scheme.

PCSO Smith added: ‘We were able to meet families and talk about any issues they have as well as give them advice on crime prevention.’

Mum-of-two Lauren Curtis went with her sons Max, six, and James, three.

She said: ‘We were walking through the park and saw kids playing games with the officers.

Susan Licence with her daughter Phoebe (170503-9957)

‘Max liked seeing the police dog and doing the crafts.

‘It is a great idea for the police officers to get out and meet the community.’

Parents Jill and Pete Moore, from Eastney, took their daughter Milly to the fun day.

Pete, 34, said: ‘It was great seeing the pop-up fun day so close to where we live and Milly enjoyed speaking to the officers about what they do.’

Milly, nine, added: ‘I had fun learning about the police dog and meeting the policemen.’