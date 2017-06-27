Portsmouth residents opting to holiday in UK this summer

PEOPLE are choosing to holiday in the UK this year, according to a survey.

More than half of Portsmouth residents are opting to go away in Great Britain rather than go abroad this summer.

A report from Travelodge’s annual holiday index showed 53 per cent will enjoy a ‘staycation’. It also showed they will spend on average £648.94 on their annual break.

The top destination of choice for people in Portsmouth was Cornwall with 81 per cent choosing the coastal county. Other favourites are Somerset and Eastbourne.

Half said they would travel to the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales.