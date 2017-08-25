Portsmouth residents win £1,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery

Have your say

SIX neighbours have won cash in the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize draw.

The Portsmouth postcode of PO2 8NR was drawn yesterday and saw the winners get at least £1,000 each.

Five of the Twyford Avenue residents, in Stamshaw, who play with the postcode have scooped £1,000 each.

One resident who plays with two tickets doubled the win to £2,000.

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: ‘Congratulations to our Portsmouth players.

‘I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.’

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales from the lottery goes directly to charities. To sign up visit postcodelottery.co.uk.