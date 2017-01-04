Portsmouth’s Lord Mayor praises guide dog charity after blind walk

PORTSMOUTH’S mayor has backed a charity after experiencing the feeling of walking blind through the city’s streets with a guide dog.

Councillor David Fuller, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, has backed the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association after being guided through the city by Vivvy, a black Labrador cross Retriever and her guide dog trainer, Lisa Dodds.

Cllr Fuller said: ‘This was an unnerving experience that I shan’t forget for a very long time!

‘To be plunged into blackness was extremely disconcerting and I found myself trying to focus more on my other senses. The guide dog staff are a credit to their organisation and I will support Guide Dogs for the Blind as much as I can.’

Peter Bungay, of the association, praised the mayor’s support for the charity.