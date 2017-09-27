Portsmouth’s swinging 60s music scene to be explored in exhibition

A NEW exhibition aims to shine a light on the city’s relationship with 60s music.

The Spirit of 67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love opened this week at Portsmouth Guildhall.

It marks the 50th anniversary of the so-called Summer of Love, with a focus on the city’s relationship with music in the late 1960s and the legacy that the decade has on the city’s music scene.

Created by Dave Allen and hosted by the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries, the exhibition will tell tales of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the hippie scene.

The exhibition is free to view and will be at the Guildhall from 10am until 4pm on weekdays until January 8.

To check opening weekend times, give box office a call on 023 9287 0200.