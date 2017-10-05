Portsmouth scientists dispel old wives’ tale on beetroot juice

SCIENTISTS have dispelled the old wives’ tale that drinking beetroot juice can warm up the body.

Ant Shepherd, from the University of Portsmouth, led the research which examined the impact of the vegetable juice on 13 people who drank it. He found although the participants, who all suffer from feeling cold in the outdoors, registered a rise in nitrate levels, the juice did not have an effect on the warmth of fingers and toes, blood pressure, pain or thermal comfort.

Dr Shepherd said: ‘Beetroot has very high nitrate levels so we thought it may make people warm up. That it didn’t could be because the nitric oxide is being neutralised or converted by oxidants in the body.’