Portsmouth Sea Cadets to take part in Trafalgar Day parade

VOLUNTEERS and cadets will take part in a spectacular show of formal parading in central London to mark Trafalgar Day.

Portsmouth Sea Cadets will join around 400 other cadets from across the UK at the event this Sunday.

They will be joined by an 80-strong marching band.

Cadets from Portsmouth Unit will support the Southern Area Guard, Colour Officer and First Sea Lord cadets.

Portsmouth Sea Cadets’ Commanding Officer Sub-Lieutenant Lisa Grinter said: ‘We are delighted to be involved with this event, and our cadets have worked so hard to be there.

‘It’s a big reflection of the hard work, dedication and passion these young people have invested throughout the year that they can deliver such a show-stopping parade. We are really proud of them.’

For more than 100 years, sea cadets have marked the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar with a parade on the Sunday closest to October 21. On that date in 1805, Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson defeated the French and Spanish fleets of Cape Trafalgar in south west Spain, losing his life at the height of his most famous victory.

Portsmouth Sea Cadets offers water-based and land-based activities to young people aged 10 to 18, at 400 units across the country.

It is open on Mondays and Thursdays for 12 to 18-year-olds and Wednesdays for 10 to 12-year-olds, from 7pm to 9pm. The unit meets at HMS Excellent, on Whale Island.