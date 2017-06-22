Portsmouth teenagers taken to QA after taking pills in park

A GROUP of Portsmouth teenagers, aged 13 to 15, have been hospitalised after taking tablets.

The boys and girls were admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, in the early hours of this morning.

Police are investigating the incident and said the teenagers had taken a number of tablets, believed to be diazepam, which they understand were shared at Kingston recreation ground yesterday evening.

Some are still receiving treatment in hospital while others have been discharged and are recovering at home. No serious illness has been reported at this time.

Officers are working to identify all those involved or in possession of the tablets to stop them being shared further.

Portsmouth neighbourhoods policing sergeant Iain Clancy said: 'As always we would urge people not to risk their health by taking unknown tablets or substances.

'My team is in touch with local schools to reinforce this advice to young people.

'We are also working with the investigation team to identify other young people who know about the tablets or have taken any themselves.​​

'Please contact us if you have any information. Anyone who has taken tablets should seek medical advice.'

For confidential drugs advice visit talktofrank.com or call 0300 123 6600

Anyone with further information or concerns can contact the Portsmouth North Neighbourhood Policing team on 101.