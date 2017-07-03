Portsmouth university and school join up to turn underpass into a sound garden

Pupils from Priory School, in Southsea, helped a team from the University of Portsmouth put the huge wooden structure together in the underpass at the junction of Victoria Road North and Holbrook Road, Somers Town.

It was the idea of architect Guido Robazzo, who led the two teams on the project. Together they built a wooden frame full of musical instruments

Architect Guido Robazza, in the Sound Garden he designed. Picture by Habibur Rahman (170630)

made from recycled material.

The installation plays sounds as people walk around it and interact with it.

The structure will be in place for six months and was jointly funded by Portsmouth City Council and the university.

To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting (170846-828).

Priory music teacher Dan Barrow tests out the Sound Garden. Picture by Habibur Rahman (170630)