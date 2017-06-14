Portsmouth woman calls to kickstart an appeal for victims of west London blaze

A Portsmouth woman has called for city residents to donate what they can to help victims of a massive fire in London.

Joanne Davis, 55, who lives alone at her flat at Landport, wants to kickstart a local appeal to send items of relief to victims of the Grenfell Tower block blaze which occurred in west London this morning.

Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Reports have suggested six people died and at least 50 others were hospitalised following the fire.

Though Ms Davis is unable to house any donated items herself, she is looking for people who may be able offer up a space or means of transport to get the appeal rolling.

Speaking to The News, Ms Davis said: ‘If we were in the same situation as those in London, how would we feel if nobody helped?

‘Those people will need clothes. Their children are going to be upset because they’ve lost their toys.

‘Even if people could donate a single set of bedding, a pillow or a saucepan – that will help these people.’

Ms Davis has a number of items she would like to donate herself, including baby clothes, dolls, teddy bears and energy-saving lightbulbs.

Anyone who wishes to get involved in developing an appeal can contact Ms Davis on 07475 726047.